FIS launches solutions on Microsoft Marketplace

FIS, a global financial technology company, has launched GETPAID and Treasury Risk Manager Integrity Edition, now available on Microsoft Marketplace.

The rollout reflects the company’s mission to offer solutions for businesses looking for an easier way to navigate the increasingly complicated money lifecycle. This enables more clients to leverage Microsoft’s cloud capabilities and FIS’s industry expertise, thereby accelerating the delivery of secure, scalable, and intelligent solutions.

New solutions on Microsoft Marketplace

The deployments optimise flexibility for businesses, allowing them to update their infrastructure more quickly due to the high level of support. FIS representatives mentioned that launching these solutions on Microsoft Marketplace is key to the company’s goal to deploy financial technology globally. The alliance allows FIS to provide its cloud-native solutions worldwide on the cloud platform, helping businesses with advanced features and simplified processes. Microsoft Marketplace helps organisations and partners work faster, smarter, and grow by connecting them with the right solutions, all in one place.

FIS Treasury and Risk Manager Integrity Edition offers firms and institutions liquidity management, market risk assessment, and regulatory compliance, as well as new AI-driven solutions, including Treasury GPT, for treasurers. The feature was recognised at the 2025 Global Finance Treasury & Cash Management Awards.

On the other hand, FIS GETPAID is a cloud-native, AI-based platform that improves the receivables lifecycle, including credit, collections, and dispute resolution. The integrated web-based accounts receivable software optimises financial processes, reduces friction, and improves the efficiency of corporate finance operations throughout the money lifecycle.

FIS is committed to further offering solutions to financial institutions, businesses, and developers, unlocking financial technology for the world across the money lifecycle. The company aims to contribute to the way people pay, bank, and invest, helping them run, scale, and protect their business while remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry, locally and globally.