WebinarsFintech

SEPA Inst Mandate Ratification – Next Steps to Meet the Requirements

Organized on 05 Mar 2024 / 05:00 AM PDT / 08:00 AM EDT / 02:00 PM CET

AC

Andriana Caciur

22 Feb 2024 / 5 Min Read

Watch Video

Agenda

  • What has changed between the 2022 European Commission proposal and the ratified version today? Timelines, inclusion of electronic money PSPs, clarification on dates for verification of payee.
  • What are the main barriers to adoption?
  • Which strategies will best address these pain points, including the option to transition to SaaS or choose a sponsor bank model?
  • How will Verification of Payee and Harmonized Sanction Screening work? Will ECB offer a similar model to Pay.UK?
  • Case studies: How have the banks on our panel prioritised their instant payments roadmaps, and what lessons have they learned?
  • What are the key benefits of adopting instant payments, and what is the business case for doing this ASAP before the mandate deadline?
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright