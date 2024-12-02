SEPA Inst Mandate Ratification – Next Steps to Meet the Requirements

December 4th saw a key update for the much-anticipated SEPA Inst Mandate from the European Commission. The timelines for when PSPs in a Member State need to be equipped to enable all EU Citizens to receive Instant Payments have been extended to nine months after ratification and being able to send within 18 months. The deadlines for PSPs located in a member state whose currency is not the euro are 33 and 39 months, respectively. There are also separate timelines for electronic money institutions. Therefore, PSPs need to start planning their strategy, implementation, testing, and delivery now.



Adding a new payment rail in itself involves at least a 9-month project. However, there are additional requirements as well: that fees for these new instant payments stay in line with non-instant transfers (9 months and 33 months) and that you will have the functionality in place to match the international bank account number (IBAN) and the name of the beneficiary and verify clients against the EU sanctions list on a daily basis at least. The deadlines for verification of payee are 18 months and 39 months.



Whilst an official date for ratification of the mandate still needs to be confirmed, the next key discussion is the 5th of February 2024, with a predicted date of May 2024. Therefore, the time is now to start planning and kickstart implementation.