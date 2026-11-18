UK-based Model ML, which provides AI agents for financial and professional services firms, has raised USD 250 million in a Series B funding round at a USD 1.5 billion valuation. The round was co-led by General Atlantic and QED Investors, with participation from Evolution Equity Partners, Airtree, Forestay Capital, Y Combinator, FT Partners, Latitude, Inception Fund, and 13Books Capital, bringing the company's total funding to USD 350 million.

AI agents for bankers and investors

Founded by brothers Chaz and Arnie Englander, Model ML gives bankers, consultants, and investors a personal AI agent that runs on their firm's systems and data. When news breaks about a company a banker covers, the agent assesses whether it matters, analyses the implications, and prepares material in the firm's own formats. Model ML often deploys within clients' own infrastructure and does not use customer data to train AI models.

Model ML is not tied to a single AI provider and routes each task to the model it considers most suitable for quality, speed, and cost. According to the company, a growing share of work runs on its own fine-tuned open-source models, which it says cost 2% of the price of frontier models on the workloads they handle. Model ML is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and SOC 2 Type II audited.

Revenue growth and expansion plans

In the third quarter of 2026, Model ML's annual recurring revenue grew 12 times year on year, while daily active users increased 26 times. The company will use the funding to expand its research and engineering teams in London and New York and support wider customer deployments. It opened offices in Paris, Madrid, Tokyo, Singapore, and Dubai in 2026.

Chaz Englander, Co-founder and CEO of Model ML, said AI should understand a user's work and get things done, rather than provide another answer or notification. Paul Stamas, Managing Director and Global Head of Financial Services at General Atlantic, said financial institutions are moving from AI experimentation to everyday use. The round follows a USD 75 million Series A led by FT Partners in November 2025.