HM Treasury has designated BlackRock, Bloomberg, Bottomline, Broadridge, and Form3 as Critical Third Parties in the UK.

They form the second cohort of what HM Treasury describes as a rolling programme and bring the number of designated Critical Third Parties (CTPs) to nine. The first cohort, confirmed in July 2026, comprised four global cloud services and technology providers.

Joint oversight limited to systemic services

Following designation, the Bank of England, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will jointly oversee the critical services these firms supply to the financial sector. The stated objectives are to reduce the risk of widespread disruption and to improve collaboration across the financial services ecosystem.

The scope of supervision is deliberately narrow. Oversight applies only to specific services considered systemic to the financial sector, such as certain technology platforms, rather than to each company’s operations as a whole. The government expects the total number of designations to remain small, consistent with what it calls a proportionate approach to identifying third-party services of systemic importance. HM Treasury also stated that consultation with the affected suppliers was a core part of the process, intended to ensure that decisions were proportionate and appropriately targeted.

A broader mix of providers

Whereas the first cohort centred on cloud and technology infrastructure, the second includes firms serving other parts of the financial services value chain, among them investment management technology and payments.

Charlotte Keenan, Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy EMEA at BlackRock, referred to the company’s Aladdin Enterprise platform, through which BlackRock has supplied investment management technology services to financial institutions for more than 20 years. According to Keenan, operational resilience is central to how the platform is designed, developed, and delivered.

Constantin Cotzias, European Director at Bloomberg, described operational resilience as an international undertaking and stated that a coherent global approach would be key, with Bloomberg intending to work with both UK authorities and their counterparts in other jurisdictions.

Chirag Patel, Chief Information Security Officer at Bottomline, acknowledged the responsibility associated with providing critical services to banks and businesses across the UK.

In a statement, Broadridge said it would work closely with regulators and its customers to meet business and operational resilience objectives.

Among the five firms, Form3 is the one whose statement refers directly to payments. Giles Hawkins, Chief Legal Officer at Form3, said the company’s active-active, multi-cloud architecture is designed to keep payments moving when an individual cloud provider experiences disruption. Hawkins linked the regime to recent high-profile technology outages, describing the framework as a step towards strengthening the resilience of the UK’s financial infrastructure and maintaining confidence in the services the economy depends on. Form3 said it welcomed both the designation and the additional regulatory oversight it brings.