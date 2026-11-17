FintechOS has partnered with UST FinX to bring its origination, product, and pricing capabilities to UST FinX’s composable banking platform.

The partnership is aimed at mid-tier banks, community banks, credit unions, and building societies, initially in North America, the UK, and Europe. It combines FintechOS’ product and pricing, origination, and customer engagement capabilities with UST FinX’s banking platform, which is aligned with the Banking Industry Architecture Network (BIAN) standards, allowing institutions to modernise in stages rather than through a large-scale system replacement.

Credit origination as the first focus

FintechOS’ capabilities will be integrated with UST FinX Glue, the platform’s orchestration layer, with credit origination as the initial focus and support for multiple products and business lines. This allows banks to deploy origination as part of a wider banking architecture rather than as a standalone tool, and to add and own further capabilities over time in line with their strategy.

According to the Digital Banking Report, half of consumers abandon account opening because of poor digital experiences, and many drop loan applications that take longer than five minutes. UserTesting’s 2025 UK Banking Benchmark Report found that 68% of banking customers have abandoned an account-opening process because of a poor experience. According to the companies, legacy origination systems, manual processes, and tightly coupled architectures slow decision-making and raise costs for mid-tier banks competing with larger banks and digital-native fintechs.

Modernising without full replacement

Teo Blidarus, Co-Founder and CEO of FintechOS, stated that banks need a practical way to modernise product operations and origination while introducing AI with control. According to Blidarus, combining UST FinX’s composable architecture and delivery capabilities with FintechOS 8 Blue Sky aims to speed up transformation and make modern banking capabilities accessible to mid-tier institutions.

Liam Leahy, CEO of UST FinX, stated that banks need to move beyond the limits of legacy technology to compete on speed, flexibility, and customer experience. According to Leahy, the partnership brings modern origination into UST FinX’s platform, making it easier for mid-tier banks to modernise incrementally, integrate with existing systems, and realise value at each stage.