KeyBank has partnered with Zact to launch KeyExpenseIQ, combining commercial card and expense management for its commercial clients.

KeyExpenseIQ helps companies manage employee spending before, during, and after a purchase through real-time controls, automated expense reporting, and approval workflows. According to the companies, commercial clients often manage employee cards and expenses across separate providers and systems, and the platform brings these activities together to give businesses more visibility and control while simplifying purchasing and expense management for employees.

Cards and expenses in one platform

The platform includes virtual cards, real-time spending controls, mobile receipt capture, automated expense reporting, and approval workflows, aimed at reducing manual work for finance teams. KeyBank selected Zact because its platform complements KeyBank’s commercial card offering and works within its existing technology environment, and the collaboration could add capabilities such as payables, travel, and further workflow automation over time.

John Withrow, Head of KeyBank Commercial Card and AP Automation, stated that clients want the digital experiences they associate with fintechs alongside the breadth of services and established relationship they have with their bank. According to Withrow, KeyExpenseIQ combines these, giving clients a simpler way to manage spending while linking it to a wider set of financial services.

Bank-led spend management

John Thomas, CEO of Zact, stated that the platform helps financial institutions extend their existing offerings and deliver new capabilities through established client relationships. Zact’s bank-focused platform combines commercial cards, expense management, payables, travel, and reconciliation, while allowing banks to keep their existing systems, brand, and customer relationships, and to retain more of the deposits and economics linked to their commercial programmes.

US-based KeyCorp had assets of around USD 193 billion at 30 September 2026. It provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services in 15 states under the KeyBank National Association name, through around 950 branches and 1,100 ATMs, and offers corporate and investment banking services to middle-market companies through KeyBanc Capital Markets.