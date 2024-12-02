Liberis has launched Capital Platform, an AI-driven solution that supports SMEs in navigating the fragmented funding landscape.

The platform aims to offer a single ecosystem where businesses can access a range of five financial products, receiving real-time and personalised recommendations to guide them from trading to expansion. It delivers access to funding for up to USD 2 million.

AI-powered funding tools

Liberis Capital Platform operates in the US, with a global launch planned for 2026. As SMEs face a complex and fragmented financing landscape, using products across multiple providers with high rejection rates and a lack of tailored solutions, Liberis aims to tackle this challenge. By offering an intelligent platform that anticipates the needs of its users, the company is creating a funding ecosystem for SMEs around the world.

The solution analyses over 118 million SMEs data points monthly, including revenue trends and customer reviews, to deliver personalised offers when they are needed. This powers a suite of financial solutions designed from five core product blueprints. These blueprints cover every stage of business growth, and users can build and customise them based on their customer needs.

The five products include starter capital, for day-one funding for merchants joining Liberis’ partner ecosystem with 98% eligibility, working capital finance for short-term funding, and flex capital, a replenishing line of finance with no re-underwriting. They also encompass Pay with Liberis, an embedded checkout solution tied directly to partner product purchases, and investment capital, offering larger funding for strategic growth projects.

With this level of collaboration and bespoke product co-creation, the company wants to further improve its platform, modularise its technology for faster partner onboarding, and expand its data-driven insights. Its mission is for the Liberis Capital Platform to become the preferred funding infrastructure for its partners, creating an embedded experience that drives the global SME economy.