Walmart-backed fintech company OnePay has expanded its offering to include wireless plans for its customers.

OnePay’s move follows a recent trend in the fintech sector, where companies, including Klarna and Nubank, launch more services in order to position themselves as a one-stop super app for users. Wireless services come as the latest step in the fintech industry’s super app strategy, with more companies aiming to provide a suite of financial and nonfinancial products that can be accessed through a single account.

OnePay’s phone plan offering

OnePay rolled out its own branded wireless plan, named OnePay Wireless, supported by Gigs, an operating system provider that allows tech companies to deliver mobile services. Through Gigs, businesses can serve as mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) without hiring staff or developing systems to support the operations. MVNOs are companies that deliver wireless communication services without owning network infrastructure. Gigs was also the chosen partner for both Klarna and Nubank, which announced the launch of their mobile phone plan services earlier in the summer of 2025.

Originally, the launch of OnePay Wireless was reported by CNBC, with OnePay declining to comment on the collaboration. Currently, the company is providing a single prepaid plan at USD 35 per 30-day billing cycle, offering unlimited talk, text, and 5G data through AT&T, as well as 10GB of mobile hotspot data.

According to Gigs, fintech represents one of the most promising verticals on the company’s platform, with it being the sector which witnesses the most demand from. When it comes to Gigs, these collaborations with fintech firms support it in expanding its revenue in a relatively short time frame. On the other hand, the industry can benefit from the ability to improve product offerings at a lower cost and within a short time without having to face any complexities.

At the beginning of June 2025, OnePay also teamed up with Synchrony to launch a credit card programme, with the cards, one general-purpose and one private label, being issued by the latter and embedded within the OnePay app. Mastercard was set to offer the payment infrastructure for both products.