OnePay and Synchrony to launch credit card programme

The cards, one general-purpose and one private label, will be issued by Synchrony and embedded within the OnePay app. Mastercard will provide the payments infrastructure for both products. The general-purpose card will be accepted anywhere Mastercard is used, while the private label card will be limited to Walmart purchases. Both will be available to Walmart’s US customer base and other eligible consumers.

Synchrony named exclusive issuer

As part of the arrangement, Synchrony will serve as the exclusive issuer of OnePay credit cards at Walmart. The programme marks OnePay’s expansion into credit, adding to its existing portfolio of digital financial products, which includes debit accounts with cashback, high-yield savings, digital wallet services, peer-to-peer transfers, and instalment loans.

Officials from OnePay said the credit card integration aligns with their aim of simplifying personal financial management by combining savings, spending, borrowing, and growth tools within a single platform. Synchrony representatives noted that their role in the programme will focus on providing credit infrastructure and digital capabilities, with the long-term goal of encouraging customer loyalty and achieving favourable financial outcomes for the company.

Walmart officials stated that the move fits within their wider efforts to offer digital financial options that match consumer preferences for convenience and control. Mastercard, which is providing the global network infrastructure, characterised the partnership as a way to merge retail and credit capabilities within a secure and flexible payment environment.

In May 2025, Klarna entered into a partnership with OnePay to facilitate instalment loan payments for purchases at Walmart stores and online in the US. Under this agreement, OnePay served as the exclusive provider of instalment loans at Walmart, with Klarna powering the service.