Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Klarna to provide instalment loans for Walmart through OnePay

Monday 17 March 2025 14:00 CET | News

Klarna has entered into a partnership with OnePay to facilitate instalment loan payments for purchases at Walmart stores and online in the US.

 

Under this agreement, OnePay will serve as the exclusive provider of instalment loans at Walmart, with Klarna powering the service. 

The collaboration is expected to roll out within the year, giving Walmart shoppers the ability to finance a wide range of purchases, including electronics, home and garden products, and automotive items. Customers who qualify for financing will be able to select repayment plans ranging from three to 36 months, with loan management accessible via the OnePay app.

 

Klarna has entered into a partnership with OnePay to facilitate instalment loan payments for purchases at Walmart stores and online in the US.

 

Expansion of OnePay’s financial offerings 

OnePay, a consumer financial services platform backed by Walmart and Ribbit Capital, is already integrated into Walmart’s physical and digital shopping channels. The company provides a range of banking, credit, and payment products to its users, including Walmart customers and its US employees. By partnering with Klarna, OnePay is expanding its services to include instalment loans, further diversifying its financial offerings. 

Representatives from Klarna noted that the agreement marks a significant development, as Walmart serves millions of customers each week. They stated that OnePay's decision to work exclusively with Klarna for instalment loans is a strong endorsement of Klarna’s services, and they look forward to supporting Walmart’s checkout process both online and in stores. 

Officials from OnePay emphasised the importance of providing consumers with accessible and convenient financing options, particularly for those who rely on Walmart for everyday purchases. They highlighted that the collaboration with Klarna will streamline the shopping experience and expand payment choices for Walmart customers. 

For more information about Klarna, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


Source: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, instalment payments, BNPL, lending
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Klarna, Walmart
Countries: United States
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Klarna

|

Walmart

|
Discover all the Company news on Klarna and other articles related to Klarna in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like