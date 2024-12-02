Klarna expands into mobile phone plans





Following this announcement, Klarna's unlimited mobile plan will launch first for businesses and customers in the region of the US in the coming weeks, with the UK, Germany, and more to follow soon.

In addition, Klarna’s mobile plans are powered by Gigs, the operating system for mobile services, and it is set to launch with one simple plan, including uncapped, unlimited 5G data, talk, and text for USD 40/month, with coverage on the AT&T network. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on Klarna’s expansion into the mobile phone industry

According to the official press release, the mobile plans are set to enable Klarna to optimise the manner in which it saves customers time and money, as the firm will continue to develop its neobank offering. At the same time, the process of switching to Klarna’s unlimited plan is simple and secure, as users will have the possibility to transfer their existing number (or get a new one), as well as activate their phone plan within the Klarna app. This process will take place with no phone calls, paperwork, or store visits being required.

Furthermore, Klarna’s push into the mobile space marks the beginning of a new development strategy, as it will allow consumers to expect a secure and efficient integrated mobile experience that bundles improved connectivity with financial tools, all through the apps they already use. Klarna’s unlimited phone plan aims to offer an overall optimised experience for US consumers as well, as they will be enabled to keep their number or get a new one with instant eSIM activation and benefit from no fees for activation or cancellation.

