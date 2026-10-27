US-based fintech startup BOB has raised USD 5.5 million in a seed round to develop its AI-powered financial assistant for small business owners. The round was led by Mischief, the venture firm founded by Plaid co-founder Zach Perret, with participation from Peter Thiel, Codie Sanchez, Mark Pincus, and Karman Ventures.

An AI assistant for bookkeeping and payments

BOB handles bookkeeping, sends bills, accepts payments, and provides real-time visibility into cash flow. Business owners interact with it through channels they already use, including WhatsApp, Slack, Microsoft Teams, and email, as well as through BOB's own app. Adam Wininger, Co-founder and CEO of BOB, described the product as an employee that joins a company and happens to offer banking services.

The company targets Main Street service businesses, such as roofing contractors, restaurants, and other local firms, which it says have been underserved by mainstream software. BOB launched its private beta in September 2026. Since then, 500 businesses have signed up, and the product is currently free to use. The company has not disclosed revenue figures.

Funding for product, onboarding, and hiring

The new capital will be used for product development, customer onboarding, and hiring. BOB's team of ten is based in the Miami area, which the company treats as a requirement for staff. Dustin Moring, General Partner at Mischief, said BOB is addressing a large market at a time when AI is moving from advising on transactions to executing them.

The round comes as several finance software providers add AI to small business workflows. Pilot released an autonomous bookkeeping product in February 2026, while BILL and Ramp are adding AI to invoicing and accounting processes. BOB's approach is to offer a single AI finance assistant for the smallest operators, covering tasks from bookkeeping to collecting payments. Its next test will be showing that the assistant can carry out financial tasks reliably and earn the trust of the business owners using it.