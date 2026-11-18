France-based finance management platform Qonto has been granted a credit institution licence by France's Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR) and the European Central Bank (ECB). Qonto applied for the licence in 2025. The licence allows the company to gradually expand the lending and savings services it offers directly to SMEs, alongside its existing banking and financial tools. Qonto serves more than 750,000 SMEs and freelancers in eight European markets.

From payment institution to bank

Qonto obtained its payment institution licence in 2018 and has run on its own core banking system since 2019. Since then, it has added invoicing, bookkeeping, and expense and spend management tools, as well as financing products such as Pay Later. The company says it has been profitable since 2023. The licence brings Qonto under ACPR supervision within the ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism, with stricter requirements on capital, liquidity, risk management, and governance.

Once the licence is active, eligible deposits held with Qonto will be covered by France's deposit guarantee scheme, the FGDR, up to EUR 100,000 per depositor. Alexandre Prot, Co-founder and CEO of Qonto, said many European businesses still lack access to the financial support they need, and that the licence strengthens Qonto's ability to support them from day-to-day management to financing their growth.

Lending and savings roadmap

In November 2026, Qonto plans to extend account remuneration to Germany and Portugal and to introduce instant capital deposit certificates for company creation in France. In the first half of 2027, it plans to roll out an initial range of financing products, including invoice financing, credit lines, and loans, as well as term deposits, gradually across its markets, along with services tailored to local needs.

Qonto says these timelines are indicative and depend on regulatory and operational readiness, and that details on eligibility, market availability, and launch dates will be shared as each product is introduced. By combining financial activity, insights, and access to credit on one platform, Qonto aims to make it easier for businesses to manage working capital, finance investments, and earn returns on their balances.