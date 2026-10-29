Singapore-based business finance platform Aspire has launched AspireBooks, an AI-powered multicurrency accounting product that brings bookkeeping, reconciliation, and financial reporting into the platform businesses already use to manage their money. The launch marks Aspire's move into accounting software, a market where providers such as Xero and QuickBooks are well established.

Continuous bookkeeping with AI agents

Businesses typically use one set of systems to move money and another to account for it, leaving finance teams to classify and reconcile transactions after the fact. AspireBooks introduces continuous bookkeeping instead. AI agents classify transactions, recommend accounting categories and tax treatment, and match payments against invoices and bills. Users review and approve entries, so records update as transactions happen rather than being reconstructed at the end of each month.

The platform covers bills, invoices, and the general ledger, while profit and loss statements, balance sheets, trial balances, and general ledger reports update continuously. It supports transactions in multiple currencies, and through Aspire's Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, customers can ask questions about their financial statements in plain language. Multi-entity support, allowing businesses to manage the books of several entities in one place, is planned.

Built with Singapore accounting specialists

Aspire developed AspireBooks with Singapore Accountants, which provided accounting expertise and alignment with Singapore accounting standards and supported product testing with customers as a founding accounting partner. Haroon Naseer, Director Financial Reporting at Singapore Accountants, said that embedding accounting where money already moves keeps the books current and frees accountants' time for review, compliance, and advice.

According to Aspire's internal research, 41% of its customers still manage their bookkeeping manually, while 63% would be willing to use an AI-powered accounting solution. Andrea Baronchelli, Co-founder and CEO of Aspire, said closing the books has been a recurring burden because corporate banking and accounting have operated as separate systems, and that AspireBooks is designed to make accounting part of running a business rather than a separate exercise at the end of each month. AspireBooks is available to businesses in Singapore for SGD 39 (USD 30) per month, with a three-month free introductory period.