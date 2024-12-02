Brazil-based fintech company Agibank has announced plans to target a valuation of up to USD 3.3 billion in its initial public offering in the US.

As detailed by Agibank on 29 January 2026, the fintech is looking to secure up to USD 785.5 million in the IPO by providing approximately 43.6 million shares priced between USD 15 and USD 18 per share.

Agibank’s US IPO: listing, timeline, and further details

Until now, IPO activity has been rather thin for Brazilian companies. This is due to high interest rates, as well as volatility in markets. However, its momentum might be returning, as more companies based in the region go public with a US listing just at the beginning of 2026.

When it comes to the US, the IPO market scaled towards the end of 2025, as well as into the new year. Market analysts predict a strong and substantial number of listings as investor interest increases after the Federal Reserve rate cuts.

For Agibank, its filing for the US IPO overlaps with the New York debut of PicPay, another digital bank from Brazil. Agibank is set to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AGBK, with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup being the global coordinators of its listing.

Operating a hybrid banking model, Agibank merges digital services with a nationwide network of over 1,100 physical service hubs that span Brazil. The fintech centres on payroll-deducted and benefit-linked loans for retirees, pensioners, and salaried workers. Agibank sees this segment as usually underserved by traditional banks and digital-only companies.

The news comes just a couple of weeks after Agibank’s plans to access the US public markets were stalled by a regulatory intervention in Brazil, which affected a core part of its lending operations. The issues rose after Brazil’s National Social Security Institute (INSS) prevented Agibank from registering new payroll-deduction loans for retirees and pensioners in December 2025. At that time, Agibank officials underlined that the company did not comment on market rumours and would only disclose developments when required.