Communicate Telecoms has deepened its relationship with GoCardless by integrating Same Day Settlement+, aiming to accelerate payout timings.

Payout timings now more efficient

With Same Day Settlement+, which is an AI-enabled tool utilising machine learning to optimise success rates and minimise late failures, Communicate Telecoms intends to further improve its payment operations.

The solution enables payments to land in the company’s bank account on the same day customers are charged, two days sooner compared to the standard Direct Debit timeline. This ensures that cash flows can facilitate growth and allow investments to be made more efficiently.

The current move follows a seven-year collaboration between Communicate Telecoms and GoCardless, with the two aiming to continue to work together to support expansion and efficacy. Since the start of their relationship, Communicate Telecoms has leveraged GoCardless’ Direct Debit solution through online accounting software Xero to collect payments. This allows the company’s team to reduce the time and cost associated with chasing failed or late payments. At the same time, the automation capabilities offered by the Xero integration simplified monthly billing, decreasing the time spent on this core task.

Talking about the decision to adopt GoCardless’ Same Day Settlement+ solution, John Cooper, Managing Director, Communicate Telecoms, mentioned that, by merging the features brought by the integration with Xero with this newly added service that facilitates improved cash flow, the company benefits from more funds, thus enabling it to invest in growing its business.

Not long before this announcement, more specifically towards the end of December 2025, Octopus Energy finalised a large-scale migration of its Direct Debit operations to GoCardless. This sought to reduce the time required for customers to receive funds of account credit. During the same month, MRI partnered with GoCardless to roll out an integrated payment tool for UK rentals. The arrangement brought bank-to-bank payment capabilities into MRI’s Qube PM, Horizon, and Engage systems, providing landlords and property management with a unified mechanism to initiate and track tenant payments.