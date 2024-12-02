MRI and GoCardless launch integrated payment tool for UK rentals

MRI Software has introduced a new payment integration for the UK residential property lending sector through a partnership with GoCardless. The arrangement brings bank-to-bank payment capabilities into MRI’s Qube PM, Horizon and Engage systems, giving landlords and property managers a unified mechanism to initiate and track tenant payments.

The system consolidates recurring Direct Debit collections and one-off payments, the latter executed through GoCardless’ Open Banking tool, Instant Bank Pay. It also incorporates the provider’s automated retry function, Success+, which uses algorithmic prompts to recover unsuccessful transactions.

The integration aims to streamline administration

Rather than processing payments through card networks, the connector routes transactions directly through bank rails. According to MRI Software representatives, this approach is intended to simplify internal finance procedures by covering mandate creation, cancellations, refunds, reconciliation and reporting within a single workflow. They noted that housing providers and agents may find the reduced need for manual intervention helpful when dealing with large payment volumes.

GoCardless officials described the property sector as a long-standing focus for the company. They indicated that extending the technology to MRI’s client base should make it easier for tenants to complete payments and for landlords to forecast incoming revenue with fewer interruptions. The company stated that various property-related charges, including rent and ad-hoc fees, can be handled through the same interface.

Tenants will use a single portal embedded in MRI’s systems to manage their payments, while existing mandates can be migrated without service disruption. MRI clients interested in adopting the connector can access it through their usual account management channels.

MRI Software provides real-estate technology solutions across commercial and residential markets. GoCardless operates bank-payment services in multiple countries, facilitating both recurring and real-time transactions through direct debit and Open Banking connections.