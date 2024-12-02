NewsFintech

Liberis research reveals fast, flexible funding as top challenge for SMBs

CP

Claudia Pincovski

30 Jan 2026 / 6 Min Read

Keywords:
reportfundingSMBEmbedded Financemerchants
Countries:
World

News on Fintech

Liberis research reveals fast, flexible funding as top challenge for SMBs

30 Jan 2026 / 6 min read / Fintech

Seen Finance partners with Nova Credit

30 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Pan Asia Banking Corporation partners with Pine Labs

30 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Debt facilities bring Float Financial nearly USD 74 million

29 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Lunar raises EUR 46 mln to expand Nordic business banking and lending

28 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

Interviews on Fintech

Treasury operations, faster payments & stablecoins: Insights from Patrick Kunz, treasury expert

28 Jan 2026 / 5 min read / Fintech

The next decade of finance: embedded, instant, and invisible

03 Dec 2025 / 10 min read / Fintech

Building inclusive and resilient digital finance | Insights from Ericsson Mobile Financial Services

27 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fintech

From Open Banking to Open Finance: how data reshapes financial services

19 Nov 2025 / 10 min read / Fintech

Why retailers should embrace Open Banking

23 Oct 2025 / 8 min read / Fintech
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright