Seen Finance partners with Nova Credit

Seen Finance has announced its partnership with Nova Credit in order to expand credit access by leveraging cash flow data.

Following this announcement, this collaboration will enable Seen to leverage the Nova Credit Platform in order to expand access to credit for qualified applicants across multiple touchpoints in the customer journey.

In addition, the partnership addresses a critical gap in consumer lending, as several Americans are currently financially capable but unable to access credit due to limitations in traditional underwriting models. With this in mind, through the process of incorporating Nova Credit's comprehensive cash flow data solutions into its evaluation process, Seen will be given the possibility to better serve customers on behalf of its bank partners by providing second-look opportunities for applicants who would otherwise be declined, as well as by proactively identifying qualified consumers for pre-qualification invitations.

Proving optimised technology that can responsibly expand credit access while maintaining sound risk management

According to the official press release, this partnership with Nova Credit represents an important step forward in Seen’s mission to foster financial inclusion. Nova Credit's multi-aggregator infrastructure and optimised analytics will allow the company to evaluate applicants more holistically, whether they're applying for the first time or deserve a second look. At the same time, this enables bank partners to extend credit opportunities to several qualified individuals who deserve access to financial tools that can help drive real change in their lives.

The Seen-branded suite of credit cards, which was issued by Coastal Community Bank, was designed specifically for customers who may not have perfect credit histories. With Nova Credit's platform, Seen will be given the possibility to gain access to comprehensive cash flow data from multiple sources, while also providing a more complete picture of an applicant's financial health beyond traditional credit scores.

Following the initial rollout, Seen aims to scale the partnership across use cases and explore additional applications of Nova Credit's technology throughout the overall customer journey. At the same time, this expansion reinforces Seen's ongoing commitment to exploring solutions and services that prioritise education, empowerment, and opportunities for brighter financial futures.