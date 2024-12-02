Agibank's planned IPO delayed after INSS payroll loan suspension

Agibank’s plans to access US public markets have been complicated by a regulatory intervention in Brazil that affects a core part of its lending operations.

The Brazilian fintech, which offers digital services while also operating a network of physical branches, has been preparing a potential listing on a US stock exchange, according to people familiar with the matter cited by Bloomberg.

The obstacle emerged after Brazil’s National Social Security Institute (INSS) halted Agibank’s ability to register new payroll-deduction loans for retirees and pensioners in December 2025. These loans, repaid automatically through salary or benefit deductions, represent a significant share of Agibank’s consumer credit business and are typically viewed as lower risk.

INSS suspension raises governance concerns

The suspension followed an audit by the Federal Comptroller General (CGU), which identified a range of alleged irregularities in contracts linked to INSS beneficiaries. Findings reportedly included loans registered without clear authorisation from recipients, large volumes of transactions with unusual patterns, and interest rates structured in ways that appeared to avoid internal monitoring systems. Authorities also flagged suspected cases of improper refinancing and contracts associated with deceased individuals.

As a result, the matter has been passed to the Federal Police and INSS internal oversight bodies. The restriction on new loan registrations will remain in force until administrative reviews are completed and any compliance issues are addressed.

The regulatory action poses a direct challenge to Agibank’s IPO ambitions. The company was valued at around USD 1.7 billion in a December 2024 funding round that included a USD 74.4 million investment and had been considering filing for a listing as early as January 2026. Market participants now expect any such move to be delayed.

Agibank officials have indicated that the company does not comment on market rumours and will disclose developments when required.