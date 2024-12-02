Pan Asia Banking Corporation and Pine Labs have announced a partnership that will see the fintech company implementing an end-to-end card management platform for the bank.

Following this announcement, Pine Labs is expected to deploy a full-stack Credit Card Management System for Pan Asia Bank under this initiative. This platform will support high transaction concurrency and uptime, giving the bank the possibility to benefit from flexible and scalable product configurations.

In addition, Pine Labs’ Credit+ platform is set to be leveraged for end-to-end issuance of credit cards for the bank, including card issuance, activation, billing, payment processing, reconciliation, and settlement.

Deploying an API-first card issuing and processing platform for Pan Asia Bank

According to the official press release, the engagement with Pan Asia Bank is around the process of implementing a modern credit card management platform using Pine Labs’ cloud-native and API-first card management technology. The platform is expected to optimise the manner in which the bank handles the entire card lifecycle, while also giving them complete control over configurations, limits, and program logic as volumes scale.

Furthermore, the partnership with Pine Labs marks an important step in the bank’s digital transformation journey, as it further strenghtening its capability to deliver faster, smarter, and more secure card services to its customers, while also building the scalable infrastructure required to support its long-term growth and development initiative.

Credit+ platform of Pine Labs is expected to integrate with the bank’s core banking platform and payment networks, as it will deliver also rule-based controls and configurable limits via APIs. At the same time, the customised architecture of the platform will help Pan Asia Bank introduce new card products, while also enabling it to give real-time authorisation, modify controls, and swiftly respond to regulatory or market changes without making major changes to its core banking infrastructure.