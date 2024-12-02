Abacus, a Swiss software company, has integrated SIX's bLink into its business software to enable a direct and secure connection to participating financial institutions.

This enables companies to directly connect bank accounts to their ERP system, automatically retrieve account details, and initiate payments within the business software.

Open Banking landscape in Switzerland

Open Banking is becoming increasingly important worldwide. Banks are opening their systems to allow third-party providers, such as ERP software developers or fintechs, to securely access account information and payment orders through standardised interfaces (APIs). The goal is to optimise, augment transparency, and digitally connect financial processes.

In Switzerland, this move is primarily driven by SIX. As an operator of the Swiss financial center infrastructure, SIX provides central solutions for securities, financial information, and payments. With bLink, SIX offers a platform for Open Banking, serving as a central hub. According to the company, approximately 20 banks are already connected to bLink. The platform uses a single, unified interface that provides access to multiple banks, offering improved security through API technologies and optimal customer authentication.

bLink integrates with the Abacus Business Software

Some potential benefits of the integration include:

Efficiency, as there is no more duplicate data entry; bank data can be integrated directly into the ERP software;

Multi-bank capability means that instead of maintaining multiple interfaces, a single connection to the Future-proofing as bLink’s API technology can complement or replace traditional file transfers like EBICS over time;

Transparency and security as users maintain complete control over access rights and approve third-party applications through the standardised consent flow.

Starting in September 2025, the bLink Open Banking platform will be integrated with Abacus Business Software. This allows users to automatically sync account information with Abacus and initiate payments directly from the software.