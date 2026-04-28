Western Union has outlined a three-part digital asset strategy centred on the imminent launch of USDPT, a US dollar-backed stablecoin built on the Solana blockchain. The details were disclosed during the company's first-quarter 2025 earnings call, where the CEO and President confirmed that the stablecoin is in its final stages of preparation and is expected to go live in May 2026.

USDPT is not designed as a retail-facing product. Rather, it is positioned as an infrastructure-layer solution to replace the SWIFT network that Western Union currently uses to settle transactions with its agent partners. By moving to onchain settlement, the company expects to enable faster processing that is not interrupted by traditional banking holidays, a practical limitation of correspondent banking rails. The initial rollout will be limited to select countries and key agent partners before any broader deployment.

Digital Asset Network and Stable Card

Alongside USDPT, Western Union is launching the Digital Asset Network (DAN), a platform that uses USDPT and other digital assets to bridge crypto wallets with its existing retail and agent infrastructure. The first partner on DAN was expected to go live in the week of 24 April 2026. According to the CEO, the network is designed to allow wallet users to convert digital assets into local currency through Western Union's retail points, with an interface intended to be straightforward for customers and familiar for agents already operating within the company's network.

The third component of the strategy is the USD Stable Card, a consumer-facing product scheduled for launch later in 2025 across dozens of markets. The card will allow consumers to hold value denominated in stablecoins and spend globally. The company specifically noted its relevance in inflation-sensitive markets, where consumers seek dollar-denominated value storage with direct spending utility.

Financial backdrop

The digital asset announcements came alongside first-quarter financial results that reflected a degree of stabilisation. Western Union reported adjusted revenue of USD 983 million for the quarter, down 1% year-over-year but representing a 400-basis-point sequential improvement from the fourth quarter of 2024. The company's NYSE-listed stock, trading under the ticker WU, fell 4.6% on 25 April 2025 to close at USD 8.9.

The stablecoin initiative is a notable strategic pivot for a company whose core business remains cross-border money transfer. By building USDPT on Solana, a blockchain associated with high throughput and lower transaction costs, and embedding it into both agent settlement and a consumer card product, Western Union is positioning its digital assets effort as a direct complement to its existing transfer infrastructure rather than a standalone venture. The approach reflects a broader shift among established payments operators towards blockchain-based settlement as an alternative to legacy correspondent banking networks.