Western Union has announced its plan to roll out a stable card for high-inflation economies, as well as issue its own coin as part of its digital asset strategy.

Following this announcement, officials of the company said the initiative builds on Western Union’s investor day, revealing that it is moving beyond traditional cross-border payments and into a multi-pillar digital asset roadmap.

In addition, they also revealed Western Union’s intention to issue its own coin, as the institution believes its distribution footprint across the region of 200 countries gives it a natural advantage, especially in emerging markets where remittances form a significant share of GDP.

Western Union’s stablecoin strategy

According to Cointelegraph, another major part of the company’s digital asset strategy is its Digital Asset Network, or DAN, which was developed in order to link Western Union to four on-ramp and off-ramp providers. Western Union has also confirmed that its upcoming stablecoin settlement system will be built on the Solana blockchain. The system is expected to center on the US Dollar Payment Token (USDPT) and a new Digital Asset Network developed with Anchorage Digital Bank. USDPT is slated to launch in the first half of 2026, with distribution being made through partner exchanges.

Furthermore, this initiative aimed to bring together Western Union’s global digital footprint, Solana’s high-performance blockchain technology, and Anchorage Digital’s secure federally regulated stablecoin issuance platform and digital asset custody solutions. At the same time, Western Union is expected to provide customers with access to digital assets and will give them the ability to send, receive, spend, and hold USDPT through an efficient and secure user experience supported by the institution’s global compliance and risk capacities.

As Western Union continues to develop in the digital assets space, USDPT is set to allow the company to own the economics linked to stablecoins. Separately, the Digital Asset Network represents a solution made for the last mile of the crypto journey by collaborating with wallets and wallet providers to enable customers to benefit from optimised access to cash off-ramps for digital assets by leveraging its global network. In addition, the Digital Asset Network and USDPT will represent an important step in the strategy to make financial services accessible to people across several regions.