Klarna and Privy jointly research a consumer crypto wallet

Klarna has begun a research collaboration with Privy as the company evaluates how digital asset tools might be integrated into its consumer services.

The initiative follows Klarna’s introduction of its own stablecoin, KlarnaUSD, which was launched in partnership with Tempo and Bridge. The firm is now examining whether a dedicated wallet could support wider use of crypto within its platform.

Privy, a wallet infrastructure provider owned by Stripe, supplies technology used across more than 100 million accounts and works with a large number of developers, including well-known crypto platforms such as OpenSea and Hyperliquid. Under the new arrangement, Privy will cooperate with Klarna in studying designs for wallet systems that could support a wide range of digital assets and facilitate transactions among Klarna users globally.

Research focus and market context

According to data referenced in the official press release, hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide hold cryptocurrencies, and tens of millions conduct monthly transactions. Both companies point to the scale of this user base as a reason to assess how digital assets might become part of everyday financial activity rather than remaining confined to specialist applications.

Representatives from Klarna stated that the company’s existing role in helping customers manage routine purchases and savings places it in a position to explore how crypto tools might be incorporated into familiar user experiences. They indicated that any wallet developed through this collaboration would aim to reduce complexity and make digital assets easier for the average consumer to access and use.

Officials from Privy said the company intends to provide secure infrastructure suitable for enterprises seeking to support crypto and stablecoin functions. They described their platform as a foundation that other businesses can build upon when adding digital asset capabilities.

Klarna emphasised that the partnership is solely a research and development effort at this stage. Any resulting product would require regulatory approval in the jurisdictions where it is offered. The company also signalled that further updates on its digital asset initiatives may follow.

For more information about Klarna, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.



