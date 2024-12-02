Sinziana Albu
12 Dec 2025 / 5 Min Read
Western Union eyes inflation-resistant stable cards as part of its stablecoin initiative
Klarna and Privy jointly research a consumer crypto wallet
Rebuilding payments for Web 3: from crypto rules to regulated rails in Asia-Pacific (Part 1)
The UK’s approach to stablecoins – is its fintech edge slipping away?
2025 in review: 7 key trends shaping digital assets in finance
Wallets & Custody Solutions explained - securing the digital assets
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.
Current themes
Contact
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
P: +31 20 658 0652E: editor@thepaypers.com
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).
Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement
Copyright