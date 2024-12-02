Connectivity layer for the financial internet WalletConnect has announced its WalletConnect Pay Whitepaper and wallet_pay, a new open standard for onchain payments.

WalletConnect’s whitepaper offers details on how onchain payments can facilitate programmability, cost efficiency, and global accessibility for merchants and customers worldwide. With this release, the company projects both payments and stablecoin adoption to increase as more merchants include onchain payments as part of their operations for goods and services.

WalletConnect’s wallet_pay

The wallet_pay standard is set to be introduced to all WalletConnect Certified wallets in the first quarter of 2026, and mitigate token and network complexity, roll out compliance-ready primitives, and offer merchant-grade capabilities such as authorisations, recurring billing, loyalty integration, and fraud prevention. Additionally, the company’s framework plans to create a consistent interface between wallets, merchants, and payment service providers (PSPs), similar to ISO 20022, ISO 8583, or SWIFT messaging standards in traditional payments. Through this, the standard aims to establish a unified ecosystem that enables users to complete crypto checkouts in a single interaction.

Furthermore, according to WalletConnect, its services are leveraged by merchants and payment platforms as part of their payment offerings, enabling them to benefit from WalletConnect Pay functionality as it launches. Its clients include Coinbase Commerce, Stripe, Shopify, dtcpay, BitPay, Moonpay, Alchemy Pay, Mesh, among others. As part of these integrations, merchants are starting to utilise onchain checkout both at the point of sale and online to minimise costs, scale global access, and meet the consumer demand for crypto-native payments.

When it comes to Asia specifically, WalletConnect teamed up with dtcpay, with the company positioning itself as the first Major Payment Institution (MPI) partner in the region. By working together, dtcpay is set to integrate WalletConnect Pay in its point of sale devices to support stablecoin-based payments in USDC, USDT, and WUSD, offering secure, embedded checkout experiences for both merchants and consumers.