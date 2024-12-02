Wallet adds tokenised US stocks in Telegram

Wallet in Telegram has partnered with Kraken and Backed to integrate tokenised US stocks and ETFs into its app. The feature, branded as xStocks, will initially be available in a new ‘Stocks and ETFs’ section within the custodial Crypto Wallet from October 2025, with a later expansion to the self-custodial TON Wallet.

The integration will give eligible users in selected markets access to more than 60 tokenised US stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Among the first assets listed are representations of Apple, Tesla, the S&P 500, and TON Strategy Co. The products are designed to allow trading beyond traditional market hours, with settlement taking place on-chain.

Bridging emerging market gaps

The companies involved have emphasised the relevance of the rollout to emerging markets, where financial access remains limited. According to data from Lucidity Insights, around 2.8 billion people are underbanked and 1.5 billion are unbanked worldwide, with the majority living in these regions. Wallet’s integration seeks to address this by offering direct exposure to tokenised assets via a widely used messaging app.

Representatives from Wallet explained that the service aims to expand financial inclusion by allowing Telegram users to access investment products without needing a traditional brokerage account. Kraken officials noted that embedding xStocks into Telegram connects everyday users to capital markets in a more direct way, while Backed representatives highlighted that putting tokenised assets on blockchain rails opens possibilities for developers and new forms of financial interaction.

Backed, which issues the xStocks assets, ensures collateralisation by acquiring the underlying shares before minting tokens, maintaining a 1:1 reserve. Since launch, xStocks have processed more than USD 4.5 billion in trading volume across centralised and decentralised platforms.

The self-custodial TON Wallet will follow the custodial rollout, integrating tokenised stocks into the general TON blockchain ecosystem alongside cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and decentralised finance applications.