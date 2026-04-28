Veem has announced a partnership with Bridge to launch stablecoin account and payment capabilities for global platforms and businesses.

The integration will allow platforms and businesses to embed stablecoin workflows directly into their products, enabling customers to accept, hold, and move funds in digital dollars as part of their day-to-day financial operations.

The new capabilities will be underpinned by USDV, Veem's proprietary closed-loop stablecoin, built on Bridge's Open Issuance platform, a custom stablecoin issuance infrastructure. USDV is designed to support programmable cross-border payments and streamline the movement of funds within Veem's network.

Unified framework for fiat and stablecoin workflows

According to the official press release, Veem will offer businesses a unified framework for issuing and managing stablecoin-based accounts and payments. The solution includes integrated on-ramp and off-ramp capabilities alongside support for multiple digital assets, allowing platforms to provide a consistent experience for managing funds across both fiat and stablecoins.

The partnership addresses a recognised challenge in stablecoin adoption: while digital dollars offer advantages such as faster settlement, around-the-clock availability, and cross-border operability without reliance on traditional banking infrastructure, integrating them into existing financial workflows remains technically complex for many businesses.

A decade of cross-border and blockchain infrastructure

Veem has been active in blockchain-based cross-border payment infrastructure for over a decade, with experience spanning digital asset settlement and compliance. Moreover, yhe company positions this background as the foundation for its expanded stablecoin offering, aimed at platforms exploring programmable payment workflows.

Bridge, which operates as a Stripe company, provides the underlying custom stablecoin issuance infrastructure through its Open Issuance platform. The partnership enables Veem to extend its existing fiat payment capabilities rather than replace them, with stablecoin functionality designed to complement current workflows.