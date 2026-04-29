TON Tech launches agentic wallets on TON blockchain

TON Tech has launched Agentic Wallets on TON, an open standard enabling AI agents to manage funds and transact on the TON blockchain.

The release addresses a gap in AI agent functionality: whilst agents have been able to research, recommend, and plan, they have had no non-custodial mechanism to execute financial transactions independently. Previously, users were required either to hand over private keys or to approve every transaction manually. Agentic Wallets provide a middle layer, enabling controlled autonomous spending within parameters set by the user.

How the standard works

According to the official announcement, each agent operates a dedicated on-chain wallet, funded directly by the user. The architecture maintains a clear separation of control: the user retains ownership through their primary wallet, while the agent can only transact within the allocated balance. Access can be revoked at any time. The standard is fully non-custodial, open-source, and compatible with existing TON wallets without requiring upgrades.

In addition, the setup is designed to be minimal. A user instructs their agent to create a wallet, funds it, and confirms the configuration. Multiple agents can be run simultaneously, each with its own isolated wallet and defined spending scope, covering use cases such as recurring payments and automated subscriptions.

Implications for Telegram's AI ecosystem

The release carries particular relevance for Telegram, where the platform's bot infrastructure and a user base of over one billion people have positioned it as a significant environment for AI agent deployment. Telegram's Bot API and bot-to-bot communication capabilities already allow agents to operate autonomously within the messaging interface. Agentic Wallets extend that infrastructure to include payment execution directly within the chat environment.

For developers, the standard opens a range of on-chain application types: trading bots operating within predefined budgets, decentralised finance agents automating staking and portfolio management in isolated wallets, and payment automation for subscription services or API usage. The standard integrates with existing TON infrastructure without vendor lock-in and is compatible with leading AI models and agent frameworks. It also ships with MCP and CLI tooling for building and managing agent workflows.

The launch positions TON as one of the first blockchain ecosystems to offer a formalised, non-custodial standard for AI agent financial execution, a capability that is gaining relevance as autonomous agent use expands across consumer and developer platforms alike.