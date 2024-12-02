Non-custodial payment account for spending on-chain USDC with a virtual Visa card Tangem Pay has announced the start of its gradual launch in November 2025.

Integrated in the Tangem Wallet app, Tangem Pay is a non-custodial payment account that is set to enable users to top up with USDC on the Polygon network and spend with a virtual Visa card. The solution has been designed to serve the needs of individuals who want real-world utility without giving up on self-custody.

According to the official press release, the gradual launch is set to begin later in November 2025.

Tangem Pay’s offering and capabilities

When it comes to Tangem Pay, Tangem has implemented a hybrid model that merges the security of a self-custody wallet with the compliance and usability of a regulated payment card. The solution is supported by Paera LLC, a US-based payment infrastructure company, and, to further ensure compliance, users are required to go through a KYC verification. Additionally, all data is managed by a secure, independent issuing partner. As detailed by Tangem, the KYC process applies only to a user’s Tangem Pay account and does not affect their Tangem Wallet, which maintains its privacy.

Furthermore, Tangem Pay does not impose transaction or monthly fees, requiring only Polygon gas and standard Visa FX charges for non-USD purchases. Initially, the solution will support only native USDC (Polygon); however, the company intends to expand to other stablecoins and networks as part of its growth strategy. Users will be able to leverage their Tangem Pay card anywhere Visa is accepted, regardless of whether they want to utilise it in-store or online.

As of late November 2025, Tangem Pay will start its rollout across several states and countries, including the US, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific, among others. As coverage extends, residents of unsupported regions will see a waitlist screen in the Tangem app and will be notified when they will be able to access the solution. Development plans for Tangem Pay include its launch across the UK and the EU at the beginning of 2026, with this introduction prioritising regulatory alignment under MiCA. The rollout will also focus on scaling stablecoin payment access to EU residents.