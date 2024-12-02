Stripe opens Tempo testnet with new payments partners

Stripe’s Tempo blockchain has moved into public testing, a step that allows developers to begin experimenting with the payments-focused network.

The system, created by Stripe and Paradigm, is designed around stablecoin transactions and operates with Ethereum Virtual Machine compatibility. Prior to this wider release, Tempo had been put together through early technical input from companies including OpenAI, Shopify, and Visa. The initiative has since attracted additional participants such as Mastercard, UBS, and Klarna, which have outlined plans to introduce a stablecoin on the chain.

Features rolled out with the Testnet

With the testnet now openly accessible, Tempo has activated functions aimed at payments and settlement use cases. These include payment lanes intended to secure blockspace for transactions and moderate fees, as well as a mechanism that lets users cover gas costs with dollar-denominated stablecoins rather than a native volatile asset. Representatives from Paradigm described the opening of the testnet as the point at which experimentation can begin, noting that earlier design partners ranged from cross-border payments firms to banks examining tokenised deposit models.

Coastal Bank, a design partner based in Washington, said through statements provided by its representatives that working with Tempo gives it room to trial emerging infrastructure. The bank added that its interest lies not only in operational efficiencies but in testing whether a blockchain-based system could support new services for fintech and Embedded Finance firms. The institution said the work is part of a wider reassessment of what digital banking infrastructure might provide.

Tempo’s intended applications include micropayments, global transfers, agent-based commerce systems, and support for tokenised deposits. Users can also issue stablecoins directly through a browser interface. For now, the network is secured by four validators operated by the development team, though Tempo has indicated that it plans to bring in independent validators from industry partners ahead of a future mainnet launch. A timetable for that transition has not been confirmed.

The project reportedly secured around USD 500 million in funding in late 2024, valuing the network at roughly USD 5 billion. Other payments-oriented blockchains are emerging in parallel, including Circle’s Arc network, which opened its own testnet with participation from Visa, BlackRock, and Goldman Sachs.