Robinhood has launched futures trading in the UK, enabling clients to trade index, energy, metals, and foreign exchange futures in the Robinhood app and on Robinhood Legend.

Following this announcement, users will be given the possibility to access 40+ CME Group futures products, including futures on the S&P 500, oil, gold, and more. This process will take place with low fees, secure mobile and desktop access, and one-tap ladder execution.

In addition, futures are exchange-traded contracts that represent agreements to buy or sell an asset at a specific price at a future date. Contracts will be standardised in terms of the contract size, expiration date, and hours of trading. Furthermore, they are set to be available to trade nearly 24 hours a day across a variety of different asset classes, including indices, energy, foreign exchange, and metals.

More information on Robinhood’s launch of futures trading in the UK

According to the official press release, futures trading is expected to be rolling out to eligible UK customers in the following weeks, with a USD 0.75 contract fee per trade and real-time market data at no additional cost. Other costs, such as regulatory fees or exchange fees, are expected to also apply.

In the region of the UK, futures trading has traditionally been seen as the overall preserve of institutional investors, with limited resources that aim to optimise the manner in which retail traders get started. With this in mind, the launch aims to provide an intuitive and secure mobile experience, improved tools, education, insights, and low fees. In addition, futures will offer retail traders a fully transparent, cost-effective way to participate in the market, as well as educate and provide UK customers with the possibility to access these new opportunities.

The launch represents an important step in Robinhood’s strategy to become a trusted platform for active traders across the world, while also adding to the company’s suite of products for the UK’s active traders. These also include options trading and Robinhood Legend, the institution’s desktop trading platform.