Unlimit offers Apple Pay for disbursements

Global fintech Unlimit has started offering Apple Pay for disbursements, integrating the Apple Pay Transfer Funds API into its platform.

Unlimit helps its business partners in Europe to allow their retail clients to convert their crypto assets into fiat. This is a key step in Web3’s goal to increase accessibility and consumer adoption of cryptocurrencies. Leveraging Apple’s solution, retail customers can simply transfer their fiat funds to eligible Apple Pay cards.

Apple Pay for disbursements

The move offers Apple users a secure and private method to access their funds after converting their holdings back into fiat. Working with pilot partners, including crypto wallet providers, Unlimit aims to accelerate the adoption of crypto and digital assets for the average consumer by offering reliable and user-friendly off-ramp solutions. As users increasingly expect to be able to convert their assets into traditional currency when they need to, these solutions, including offering Apple Pay for disbursements, are key to offering improved experiences.

Unlimit’s crypto solution enables clients to leverage over 1,000 payment methods and access widely used crypto wallets, tokens, and DeFi dApps. The platform unifies a fiat on- and off-ramp solution and an in-house payments infrastructure, helping with payment processing, multi-currency accounts, and BaaS operations. Unlimit offers a comprehensive payment solution for businesses, merchants, and fintechs around the world.

The news comes as Unlimit gained a Visa and Mastercard Token Service Provider certification, which helps the company enable its users to leverage tokenisation services and store their card details with specific retailers in the form of encrypted tokens. This improves transaction security while offering a frictionless payment journey. The Token Service Provider certification is a process that validates a third-party company to handle network tokens on behalf of issuers. It is specific for each network and ensures that the provider meets the required security standards and can provision, manage, and maintain network tokens for digital payments across multiple channels.