ClearBank has entered into a partnership with a subsidiary of Circle, outlining plans to collaborate on digital asset and payment initiatives across Europe. The partnership is expected to focus initially on expanding access to Circle’s fully reserved stablecoins, USD Coin (USDC) and Euro Coin (EURC), via the Circle Mint platform.

The initiative will make ClearBank one of the first European financial institutions to connect to the Circle Payments Network (CPN). The move aims to enhance cross-border transaction efficiency and transparency by linking ClearBank’s cloud-native banking infrastructure with Circle’s blockchain-based settlement system. Through this integration, ClearBank intends to support financial institutions and fintech firms looking for compliant multi-currency payment and liquidity solutions.

Expanding stablecoin use cases in regulated banking

According to representatives from ClearBank, joining the Circle Payments Network represents a notable step in the bank’s progression towards modernising cross-border payments. They added that the collaboration aligns ClearBank’s regulated banking capabilities with Circle’s expertise in digital currency infrastructure, allowing both companies to contribute to what they described as the evolution of financial value transfer.

Officials from Circle noted that the partnership would expand access to USDC and EURC within Europe, enabling quicker settlements and supporting new financial service models based on programmable money.

Beyond payments, the two firms are exploring additional uses for stablecoins, including treasury management applications and the potential settlement of tokenised assets. These discussions form part of an effort to integrate digital currency tools within regulated financial systems.

The agreement also reflects both companies’ focus on maintaining compliance with European regulatory frameworks, particularly as markets continue to adapt to the requirements of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation.