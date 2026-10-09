Card programmes issued through Reap can now include airport lounge access under a partnership between the financial technology company and Collinson International, the owner and operator of Priority Pass. Eligible Reap cardholders will be able to use Priority Pass’ network of more than 1,900 airport lounges and travel experiences, which also covers spas, sleep pods, and dining. The arrangement extends Reap’s card issuing offering into travel and lifestyle benefits.

Benefits for digital asset businesses

Reap provides stablecoin-enabled infrastructure to businesses, and its clients in the digital asset space include crypto exchanges, Web3 neobanks, private banks, and asset managers. Under the partnership, these clients can add travel benefits to the cards they offer, giving eligible cardholders access to Priority Pass lounges and experiences in 865 airports across 143 countries.

The arrangement extends a type of benefit long associated with traditional card programmes to stablecoin-linked cards. By connecting onchain spending with real-world travel experiences, Reap aims to help its clients reward everyday card use and strengthen customer retention.

Travel benefits as a driver of card use

The partnership comes as travel benefits play a growing role in how payment providers build customer value and engagement. In a research report by Collinson International, respondents ranked airport lounge access first among travel benefits. In APAC, 92% of respondents agreed that travel rewards and benefits encourage them to use their cards for both everyday and travel spending.

Rom Remy, SVP Commercial, APAC at Collinson International, said experiential value is becoming a way to distinguish financial products as the payments landscape evolves. According to Remy, travel experiences allow payment providers to deepen customer engagement and build loyalty, and access to Priority Pass will help Reap’s clients broaden their offerings as the company expands into new markets.

Linking onchain spending with real-world benefits

According to Reap, stablecoins are becoming everyday money for a growing number of people, and the cards used to spend them should carry the same benefits as other premium cards. Pablo Che Leon, Head of Customer Growth at Reap, said the partnership means cardholders in Asia can access the same airport lounges as premium cardholders in other regions. Che Leon added that it gives Reap’s clients a new way to differentiate their card offerings, reward everyday spending, and keep customers engaged.

Reap was among the early adopters of stablecoins in its solutions in Asia and processed billions in stablecoin-funded transaction flows in 2025. Its services include stablecoin-enabled corporate cards, cross-border payments, integrated business accounts, and Embedded Finance solutions.