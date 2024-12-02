PayPal has announced the expansion of its PYUSD stablecoin to 9 new blockchains through LayerZero integration, growing its presence to 13 total networks.

Following this announcement, PayPal has expanded its USD-backed stablecoin PYUSD to nine new blockchain networks through its new partnership with interoperability protocol LayerZero. The integration is set to leverage LayerZero’s Stargate Hydra bridge system in order to develop broader access across several crypto platforms.

In addition, the expansion is set to introduce PYUSD0, a permissionless version of PayPal’s stablecoin that maintains full interchangeability with the original PYUSD token, while the new version will operate on seven additional blockchains: Tron, Avalanche, Aptos, Abstract, Ink, Sei, and Stable.

According to CoinCentral, the two existing community-issued versions on Berachain and Flow will automatically be converted to the new PYUSD0 standard. At the same time, officials from PayPal also announced a separate integration with the Stellar blockchain on the same day, as the move is expected to significantly increase PYUSD’s blockchain presence from four networks to thirteen. PayPal’s stablecoin was previously available on Ethereum, Solana, and Arbitrum, and now it will be incorporated on Stellar through native issuance.

LayerZero’s integration is expected to allow secure transfers of PYUSD0 across different blockchain networks without relying on traditional banking infrastructure. At the same time, customers and users will have the possibility to move their tokens between supported chains while maintaining self-custody of their assets.

The Stargate Hydra system is set to serve as the primary interface for PYUSD0 transfers between networks, while LayerZero will handle the technical processes of minting, burning, and deploying the stablecoin across different platforms. This infrastructure is set to allow PYUSD to compete with other major stablecoins in terms of accessibility. Furthermore, the Stellar integration will offer fast and secure transaction finality with low fees.