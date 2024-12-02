Orbital, a payment orchestration platform that facilitates transactions across stablecoins and traditional payment rails, has partnered with Stable, a L1 blockchain network optimised for stablecoin-based transactions.





This integration is designed to provide Orbital’s customers with access to a stablecoin-native L1, offering a more cost-efficient payment experience.

Stablecoin-native L1 blockchains are increasingly being adopted to reduce settlement costs and transaction latency. The rise of stablecoin adoption has driven this development, with over 500 million users of USDT globally and daily transaction volumes exceeding USD 100 billion across multiple networks. These specialised blockchains are engineered to support high-frequency payments while minimising the friction typically associated with token conversions and network fees on traditional chains.

Stable is among the first blockchain networks purpose-built for stablecoin payments, supported by major industry players. The network recently expanded its support for PYUSD in collaboration with PayPal Ventures and secured USD 28 million in seed funding in July 2025. By leveraging Stable’s infrastructure, Orbital can offer customers the ability to process USDT and PYUSD transactions directly on the blockchain, significantly reducing transaction fees compared with conventional networks. This eliminates the need for intermediate conversions into native blockchain tokens, which are typically required on incumbent blockchains.

Benefits of stablecoin integration for payment orchestration

Through this integration, Orbital’s platform will support a broader range of payment options, including pay-ins, payouts, and treasury management across multiple stablecoins. Transaction fees for USDT payments on Stable’s L1 are expected to be a fraction of those charged on traditional networks. At the same time, settlement times are reduced from several minutes to near-instant finality. Users can also deploy smart contracts and execute token transfers with direct stablecoin payments, improving operational efficiency for businesses that rely on cross-border payments.

Industry experts note that stablecoin-native L1 adoption is poised to accelerate as enterprises seek faster, more predictable, and cost-effective digital payment solutions. By combining Orbital’s orchestration capabilities with Stable’s blockchain infrastructure, businesses gain diversified routing options and a more seamless method of moving value globally.