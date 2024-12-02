Kraken has raised USD 800 million across two tranches in order to accelerate its strategy of bringing traditional financial products on-chain.

According to the official press release, the primary tranche was led by institutional investors, including Jane Street, DRW Venture Capital, HSG, Oppenheimer Alternative Investment Management, and Tribe Capital, alongside a significant commitment from Kraken officials.

In addition, an agreement for a subsequent USD 200 million strategic investment from Citadel Securities was also executed at a USD 20 billion valuation.

The investment’s focus on optimising Kraken’s strategic roadmap

This investment represents a long-term conviction in Kraken’s strategy to build trusted, regulated infrastructure for the open financial system. At the same time, the focus of the company will continue to be on the process of developing a platform where anyone can trade any asset securely and efficiently.

Citadel Securities’ collaboration with Kraken will also include differentiated liquidity provision, risk management expertise, and market structure insights. With this additional capital, the firm is expected to continue scaling its global operations, deepening its regulated footprint, as well as expanding its product suite both organically and through targeted acquisitions. Kraken will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

Furthermore, Kraken plans to enter new markets across the regions of Latin America, Asia Pacific, and EMEA, while broadening its offerings beyond crypto in order to include additional asset classes, optimised trading tools and staking solutions, as well as expanded payment services and improved institutional capabilities. These initiatives are set to provide clients with the possibility to benefit from secure and efficient access to digital and tokenised assets.