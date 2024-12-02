Revolut has integrated Polygon for stablecoin transfers, payments, and trading, processing USD 690 million in volume to date in the Revolut app, reflecting real-world adoption.

With millions of users spanning 38 countries, Revolut’s integration allows clients who opt-in to send and receive funds via Polygon’s rails without high fees, thanks to native on- and off-ramps ensuring a convenient experience for users.

Stablecoin and enterprise solutions on Polygon

With the alliance, users of the Revolut app can now send and receive stablecoins such as USDC and USDT over Polygon. With USD 3.5 billion in stablecoin supply, the company paves the way for low-cost transfers in crypto, combining the familiarity of traditional financial systems with the fast finality of Web3.

Revolut clients can also pay using their crypto card, which enables them to pay for everyday purchases with stablecoins. They can trade and stake POL, the gas and staking token for Polygon through the app, and offramp to fiat for simpler global payments anytime.

The partnership reflects Polygon’s mission to become the go-to blockchain for enterprise payments and stablecoins, marking a key step towards Web3 adoption embedded directly into Revolut’s app. The neobank joins other companies in choosing Polygon as crypto money rails, including Mastercard, Stripe, Flutterwave, DeCard, WorldPay, and more.

Polygon’s mission is to offer stable, reliable, and in-production blockchain rails to global organisations, supporting millions of transactions every day with low average transaction fees. The collaboration will drive more alliances in cross-border payments, remittances, and the broader coverage of TradFi and DeFi.

The initiative comes as the network launched the Rio upgrade for payments, which made it faster and more reliable, enabling 5,000 transactions per second and near-instant finality, removing the risk of reorganisation. Leveraging this, Revolut users can move funds on rails that settle fast, strengthening Polygon’s presence in the industry.