NewsCrypto, Web3 and CBDC

eToro rolls out stock lending in the UK

IM

Iulia Musat

11 Dec 2025 / 5 Min Read

Keywords:
product launchstocklendingfinancial servicescryptodigital assets
Countries:
United Kingdom

News on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

OCC allows banks to act as intermediaries in crypto transactions

11 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

eToro rolls out stock lending in the UK

11 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Revolut withdraws crypto activity from Hungary

11 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Bybit partners with Circle to expand USDC access

10 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

BMW Group optimises treasury management with Kinexys by J.P. Morgan

10 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Expert views on Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

The UK’s approach to stablecoins – is its fintech edge slipping away?

09 Dec 2025 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

2025 in review: 7 key trends shaping digital assets in finance

08 Dec 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Wallets & Custody Solutions explained - securing the digital assets

05 Dec 2025 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

Crypto payment infrastructure explained: rails, PSPs, and latest developments

03 Dec 2025 / 8 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC

CASS 16 and 17: regulating stablecoins and cryptoassets

20 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Crypto, Web3 and CBDC
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright