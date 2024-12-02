Flexa has introduced a point-of-sale device aimed at enabling retailers to accept digital-asset payments without taking on custody or price-volatility exposure.

The hardware, which was developed with Arx Research, the firm behind the Burner terminal, supports tap-and-scan payments across hundreds of crypto wallets. According to representatives from Flexa, the system is intended to simplify acceptance by handling settlement in either fiat or crypto while shielding merchants from regulatory complexity.

Features and operational setup

The terminal can operate independently or be linked to an iPad running Flexa’s point-of-sale software, allowing the tablet to support contactless crypto payments. This configuration is designed to compensate for the absence of built-in NFC payments hardware in tablets, which typically limits their ability to process tap-to-pay transactions directly. Wallet interactions can occur through QR-code scans or NFC-enabled taps, covering Burner wallets and a wide range of supported mobile apps.

Flexa’s device resembles the compact form factor previously deployed by Arx Research, though it removes the conventional card reader to conserve battery life and dedicates its operation exclusively to digital-asset acceptance. While Arx Research recently released its own Burner Terminal supporting stablecoins such as USDC and USD2 alongside traditional card payments, Flexa’s version expands asset coverage. It supports an extensive set of stablecoins, as well as widely used crypto-tokens processed through Flexa’s asset-settlement network.

Beyond hardware adjustments, the company has positioned the terminal as a low-friction entry point for retailers exploring digital-asset payments. Merchants are not required to handle private keys or manage risk from fluctuating token values. Instead, transactions can settle directly into the merchant’s preferred currency, which Flexa aims to integrate into existing retail workflows with minimal operational overhead.