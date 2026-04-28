Onramp, a US-based bitcoin custody and financial planning company, has launched Onramp Finance, a platform that consolidates cash management, bitcoin brokerage, direct gold ownership, bitcoin individual retirement accounts, and a cash-back card within a single integrated product. The platform is designed for individuals and families focused on long-term wealth preservation across multiple decades.

The platform is organised around three functions, including cash accounts that offer rewards of up to 5%, funded by Onramp and powered by Bridge and a card that provides up to 1.5% cash back on purchases, with rewards deposited into the same account. Additionally, bitcoin brokerage is available in all 50 US states at low cost, alongside direct gold ownership, with a bitcoin IRA providing tax-advantaged accumulation within the same platform.

Custody infrastructure and existing client base

Onramp has operated since 2023 in bitcoin custody, financial planning, and advisory services for individuals, families, advisors, and institutions. The custody infrastructure is built on Multi-Institution Custody held across Onramp, BitGo, Coinbase, Coincover, and Tetra, and insured by Lloyd's of London. The Onramp Finance launch consolidates cash and spending functions with the custody infrastructure already used by existing clients.

Alongside the platform launch, Onramp has opened the Genesis Program, a founding cohort limited to 210 members. Qualifying members must execute a trade of USD 100 or more within 30 days of sign-up. Genesis members receive the highest programme tier, one year of a no-fee Multi-Institution Custody vault following a deposit of at least two bitcoin, direct CEO access for 90 days, and permanent access to a private feedback channel. Numbers are assigned in the order in which trades are executed.

Talking about the rollout, Michael Tanguma, CEO of Onramp, noted that Onramp Finance is one of the first platforms where conservative financial principles, modern instruments, and institutional-grade custody live in one place.