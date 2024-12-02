Crypto platform Gemini has announced that it has expanded its operations in Australia, solidifying its long-term commitment to the Asia-Pacific region.

To achieve this, Gemini formally registered with AUSTRAC, appointed the Head of Australia, and launched local banking integrations to make buying and trading crypto more efficient for customers across the region. According to the company’s representatives, the decision to roll out operations in Australia comes as the country’s digital asset market is rapidly growing. Gemini aims to double down on its Asia-Pacific development strategy.

Australia has positioned itself as one of the most dynamic crypto markets worldwide. Recent data from Gemini showed that the country recorded a 22% crypto adoption rate, similar to the US, underlining its significant market potential. Now, by having its local entity, Gemini Intergalactic Australia Pty Ltd, officially registered with AUSTRAC as a digital currency provider, the company can deliver digital currency exchange services across Australia.

With Gemini’s entry into Australia, individuals can use AUD to buy and trade crypto on a global platform while having access to a wide range of tokens. At a global level, Gemini serves customers in over 60 countries and has facilitated over USD 200 billion in trading volume, as per its data.

Gemini’s global expansion strategy

The Australia entry follows a series of announcements from Gemini, including obtaining a Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) licence, which enabled the company to expand its EU operations, and soon after, launched staking and derivatives in the region.

At the beginning of September 2025, Gemini also received USD 50 million from Nasdaq as it prepared for its upcoming listing in New York. Having Nasdaq as a strategic investor came after the launch of its IPO in the US, with the former committing USD 50 million and underlining its trust in the crypto exchange during a period when digital assets were gaining more acceptance in traditional finance.