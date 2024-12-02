Cryptocurrency exchange Gemini has reportedly started planning a move into the prediction market sector.

Following this announcement, the exchange has reportedly discussed launching new products and services in this area as soon as possible, according to Bloomberg.

The company, which became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in September 2025, is eyeing a development into an industry that has gained considerable traction in the last year. In addition, prediction market contracts are classed as a form of derivatives, as their overall value is derived from the outcome of a future event.

More information on Gemini’s plan to offer prediction market contracts

According to the report, Gemini’s application to offer such contracts would be in the hands of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), whose approval process can take up to several months.

This announcement follows Gemini’s strategy of expanding its operations in Australia, as the company focused on solidifying its long-term commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. In order to achieve this, Gemini formally registered with AUSTRAC, appointed the Head of Australia, and launched local banking integrations in order to make the process of buying and trading crypto more efficient for customers across the region. At the same time, according to the company’s representatives, the decision to roll out operations in Australia came as the country’s digital asset market is rapidly growing. With this in mind, Gemini aimed to double down on its Asia-Pacific development strategy.

Earlier in the year, the cryptocurrency exchange Gemini received USD 50 million from Nasdaq as it prepared for its upcoming listing in New York. Nasdaq committed USD 50 million, which underscored significant trust in the cryptocurrency exchange during a time when digital assets were gaining more acceptance in traditional finance. In addition to funding, the collaboration focused on developing a long-term partnership between the two companies.