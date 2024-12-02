Equals Money and BVNK launch USDC payment solution

Equals Money, working with Railsr, has entered into a partnership with stablecoin payments provider BVNK to enable businesses to accept USD Coin (USDC) payments. The collaboration introduces new settlement functionality to support firms dealing with clients who prefer digital assets, while reducing the need for them to manage cryptocurrency directly.

Through BVNK’s infrastructure, funds sent in USDC are routed via a BVNK wallet and converted into USD within seconds. According to Equals Money officials, the integration aims to simplify global transactions by allowing payments to arrive in a customer’s Equals Money account in under half a minute. This capability is designed to help companies with cross-border clients, including ecommerce firms and professional services providers, access faster settlement options.

Expanding global payments capabilities

The integration allows businesses using the Equals Money platform to generate secure payment links and QR codes that clients can use to pay in USDC. Once the transaction is completed, funds appear in USD in the business’s account. Equals Money representatives noted that the partnership supports growing demand for crypto-linked payments while maintaining the compliance and security standards expected in traditional finance.

BVNK officials described stablecoins as an increasingly important element of global payment infrastructure, emphasising that the cooperation with Equals Money would broaden access to faster settlement times and provide firms with more flexibility in how they receive payments.

An industry representative from CryptoUK, a trade association for digital asset firms, said the introduction of a USDC off-ramp for business customers underlines the industry’s move toward more flexible and responsibly managed payment models in the business-to-business space.

Equals Money and Railsr intend to build on the partnership by expanding stablecoin-related features in the future as part of their ongoing effort to strengthen their embedded finance capabilities across Europe and beyond.