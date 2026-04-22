Coinbase has announced the launch of Agentic.market, a marketplace built on its x402 payments protocol that enables AI agents to discover, compare, and transact with compatible web services using stablecoins without requiring API keys.

The platform provides both a web interface for human users and a programmable layer allowing AI agents to search, filter, and activate new capabilities at runtime without human input. Each agent receives a wallet enabling it to both buy and sell services directly on the platform.

Furthermore, the marketplace includes access to services such as Google Flights and the social media platform X, among others. Nick Prince, Coinbase's product lead for x402, described Agentic.market as a storefront for discovering, comparing, and using x402-compatible services, addressing a gap in which hundreds of thousands of AI agents processing hundreds of millions in transaction volume have historically relied on fragmented sources to find compatible tools.

x402 protocol and institutional backing

The x402 protocol, named after the HTTP 402 Payment Required status code, was launched by Coinbase in May 2025 and enables AI agents to settle payments across the internet using stablecoins. Earlier in April 2026, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services backed the formation of the x402 Foundation to govern the protocol. American Express, Mastercard, Visa, Cloudflare, Shopify, Stripe, Circle, Base, Polygon Labs, the Solana Foundation, Thirdweb, and KakaoPay each expressed initial support.

The Agentic.market launch positions x402 as a core payments layer for autonomous AI commerce at a point where multiple major payment networks and technology companies have publicly aligned behind the protocol. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said AI agents will be transacting online more than humans very soon. Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire estimated in January 2026 that billions of AI agents will transact on blockchains within three to five years.