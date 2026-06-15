Keyrock has obtained a MiCA licence through its French entity, Keyrock FR SAS, to support its expansion across the EU.

MiCA, which came into force across EU member states, establishes a harmonised regulatory regime for crypto-asset service providers, aiming to reduce divergence between national rules. Under MiCA's passporting provisions, a licence obtained in one member state can be used to offer services across the EU without requiring separate authorisations in each jurisdiction.

According to the company, this allows Keyrock to extend its cross-border operations within the EU, supporting clients seeking access to multiple markets under a single regulatory framework. Reza Ghadiri-Zare, General Counsel at Keyrock said the licence provides regulatory certainty as the firm scales its services across member states, and is intended to give clients, counterparties and business partners confidence in the firm's compliance posture as they engage in digital asset trading.

Service offering and funding background

Keyrock provides services in market making, onchain liquidity and over-the-counter (OTC) trading for digital asset clients. At the same time, the company stated that it intends to continue tailoring these services to clients' digital asset strategies as it expands its regulated footprint.

The MiCA licence follows Keyrock's Series C funding round, which was led by SC Ventures with participation from Ripple. The round valued the company at approximately EUR 1.01 billion. According to Keyrock, the funding is intended to strengthen its balance sheet, support development across its service lines, and enable further acquisitions.

In addition, Kevin de Patoul, CEO of Keyrock, described the licence as a signal of the firm's longer-term direction, stating that Keyrock intends to continue developing its digital asset offering while maintaining its focus on security and transparency as the regulatory environment matures.

Industry context

MiCA represents one of the first comprehensive regulatory frameworks for crypto-assets introduced by a major jurisdiction, and its phased implementation has prompted crypto firms operating in Europe to seek authorisation in order to continue serving clients across the bloc. Keyrock's announcement positions the company among the crypto investment groups that have obtained MiCA authorisation to date, a step the firm said reflects its alignment with the framework's requirements as the EU's regulated digital asset market develops further.

The licence adds to Keyrock's existing regulatory registrations across Europe, as the company continues to position itself within an EU market shaped by MiCA's implementation timeline and the broader institutional adoption of digital assets.