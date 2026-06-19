Alchemy has integrated its AgentCard identity and payment service for AI agents with Visa Intelligent Commerce.

The integration allows agents to access Visa Intelligent Commerce to complete tasks such as booking a vacation, ordering groceries, or renewing a subscription, without a consumer needing to interact with a checkout screen.

AgentCard, described as a virtual ID and spending card for AI agents, works with agents built on models from any provider, including those developed by OpenAI or Anthropic. The service is designed to give an AI agent the credentials it needs to operate within existing commerce and payment systems, rather than requiring new infrastructure to be built around it.

Agentic commerce gains ground

According to CoinDesk, the integration places Alchemy alongside other payment companies developing infrastructure for what is increasingly referred to as agentic commerce, the use of AI agents to initiate and complete transactions on behalf of users. Visa and Mastercard have both been expanding efforts in this area, with Mastercard outlining its own initiative for AI agent payments in June 2026, and Stripe also active in the space, as the industry tests how agents can be authenticated and authorised to spend on a consumer's behalf within existing card networks.

Through the process of connecting to Visa, AI agents using AgentCard will be able to transact with Visa-issued tokens, which preserve rewards, credit lines and card benefits without the need to create new accounts or credentials. AgentCard's routing layer selects the available payment mechanism for each transaction and defaults to single-use tokens in cases where agent-native protocols are not supported.

Identity layer for agents

Each agent provisioned through AgentCard is issued a dedicated email address at agentcard.email and a separate phone number, forming an identity layer intended to let agents sign up for services, receive verification messages, and operate with credentials comparable to those of a human user.

Nikil Viswanathan, co-founder and CEO of Alchemy, said that each major shift in computing has introduced a new type of economic actor, pointing to online businesses following the rise of the internet and the app economy following the spread of mobile devices. At the same time, it was added that AI agents represent the next such actor and need a way to access the broader economy, a role he said AgentCard is intended to fill.

The development reflects a wider trend of payment networks and infrastructure providers building dedicated rails for non-human, AI-driven transactions, as adoption of autonomous agents in ecommerce and subscription management continues to expand.