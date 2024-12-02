Keyrock has secured Series C funding led by SC Ventures, valuing the Belgium-based digital asset firm at USD 1.1 billion.

Proceeds will be directed towards strengthening the company's balance sheet, expanding its service offering, and pursuing acquisitions.

The round is structured as a rolling close, with Keyrock indicating it continues to consider additional investment as part of its broader growth strategy. Ripple, which provides blockchain-based solutions across traditional and digital finance, has continued its support of Keyrock through this round. SC Ventures' participation signals growing institutional confidence in full-service digital asset infrastructure providers.

In addition, a company official from SC Ventures noted that the investment reflects conviction that liquidity infrastructure is foundational to the development of digital asset markets, and that full-service providers are expected to play a significant role as tokenised assets scale.

Services and strategic direction

Keyrock currently offers a range of services tailored to digital asset markets, including market making, asset management, over-the-counter trading, and options trading. The group positions itself as a bridge between traditional financial institutions and the tokenised economy. In 2025, Keyrock launched Keyrock Asset & Wealth Management, broadening its product scope beyond market infrastructure into client-facing financial services.

The company's stated priorities for 2026 include expanding its client base, extending its geographic reach, and growing market share across its service lines. The acquisition focus suggested in the funding announcement points to a consolidation strategy within the digital asset space, though no specific targets have been disclosed.

Industry context

The round reflects a broader trend of institutional capital flowing into digital asset infrastructure businesses, particularly those serving as intermediaries between legacy financial systems and blockchain-based markets. Standard Chartered, through SC Ventures, has been an active participant in digital asset investment, and its involvement in this round underscores the bank's continued commitment to the sector.